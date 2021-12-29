Oregon COVID cases spike, new hospitalizations drop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon saw a 25% increase in COVID cases in the week that ended December 27, but hospitalizations dropped 35% in the same time period.

The weekly spike in cases was seen even though there was a 7.1% drop in test results in the same time period. But the number of new hospitalizations dropped to 185, the lowest weekly total since the week ending July 25, OHA said.

However, hospital beds are still near capacity. Only 7% of adult non-ICU beds and only 8% of adult ICU beds are available across Oregon.

But new cases jumped dramatically on Wednesday. Another 2331 new cases were recorded in 34 counties, health officials said, bringing the overall case count to 418,333. Another 9 people succumbed to COVID-related deaths, raising the cumulative death toll to 5640.

Those who died ranged in age from 70 to 91.

Additionally the weekly total in deaths dropped, from 140 to 89, authorities said.

Despite the added ease of a number of vaccination clinics operating around the state, the 7-day running average of vaccinations dropped to 13,766 doses per day.

Cases by county recorded December 29, 2021:

Baker (5), Benton (67), Clackamas (141), Clatsop (16), Columbia (10), Coos (36), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (326), Douglas (47), Gilliam (2), Grant (11), Harney (1), Hood River (15), Jackson (144), Jefferson (37), Josephine (45), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (131), Lincoln (23), Linn (85), Malheur (20), Marion (168), Morrow (2), Multnomah (419), Polk (39), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (90), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (12), Washington (286) and Yamhill (102).