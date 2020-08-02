Oregon COVID cases tops 19K; Marion County has most Sunday

Marion County had 53 of the state's 285 recorded cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With 285 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 recorded Sunday, Oregon’s cumulative total now stands at 19,097 since the pandemic began.

The death of a 68-year-old man in Malheur County raised the death to 326, Oregon Health Authority officials said. The man, who had underlying medical conditions, tested positive June 29 and died July 30 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Marion County recorded 53 new cases Sunday, the most of the 22 counties with cases. Multnomah and Washington counties were close with 48 and 47 respectively. Clackamas County had 26 cases and Umatilla County — which was rolled back to Baseline status on Friday — recorded another 20.

Other counties reporting cases Sunday are: Benton (1), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Morrow (8), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Wasco (3) and Yamhill (9).