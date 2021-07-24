Oregon COVID cases up 243% in 3 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant is hitting across the entire United States. Oregon is no exception.
In the past 3 weeks, Oregon has seen new coronavirus cases rise by 243%. Nearly 3000 cases were recorded in the state this week, the highest weekly total since mid-May.
Health experts point out most of the new cases, along with virtually all hospitalizations and deaths from the delta variant, are in unvaccinated people.
In Oregon, Washington County has the highest vaccination rate at 75.1%. It recorded 264 new cases of the virus this week, about 4.5 cases for every 10,000 residents.
But in Umatilla County — the 14th-most populated of Oregon’s 36 counties — the vaccination rate places them 32nd in the state. This week, there were nearly 32 case for every 10,000 people.
Mass vaccination site closes
The first mass vaccination site in the state at the State Fairgrounds in Salem closed Saturday.
The vaccination site first opened in January and over these months has administered more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine.
As of Friday, there have been 214,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and 2836 deaths.