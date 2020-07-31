Oregon COVID cases up in kids; group urges ‘reset button’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six more people died and another 373 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded Friday by the Oregon Health Authority, the same day a non-profit group urged Gov. Kate Brown to “hit the reset button.”

Friday’s report brings the overall total of deaths to 322 and the total of cases to 18,492.

There were confirmed cases reported in 26 counties. Again, Multnomah County had the most — 77 — with Washington (45), Marion (44), Umatilla (40), Clackamas (22) and Morrow (20) recording the next most.

Those who died ranged in age between 55 and 90, while 5 of the 6 deaths were men. All had underlying health conditions, authorities said.

‘Hit the reset button’

Friday, the Oregon State Public Interest Research Group urged Gov. Brown to “hit the reset button” and close non-essential businesses, limit restaurant service to take-out, and mandate that masks be worn in all situations, indoors and outdoors, where people interact.

Residents of Umatilla County were placed back under a stay-at-home order due to a rapid spread of COVID-19 while Morrow County was moved back to Phase 1. Both orders took effect at noon Friday.

Gov. Brown also added Multnomah, Marion and Hood River counties to the state’s coronavirus watch list. Both Lincoln and Union counties were removed from the list.

Patients under 18 ‘increased sharply’

OHA also released data that shows 10.3% of the total confirmed/presumptive cases have been “pediatric patients,” that is, people under the age of 18. “While pediatric case counts have increased sharply, these patients are still far less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19,” officials said.

Of those pediatric patients, only 1.5% have been hospitalized, compared to 9.7% of adult COVID patients, authorities said.