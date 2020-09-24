Oregon COVID daily cases highest since mid-July

382 cases recorded in the OHA report on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 382 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday is the highest daily total since mid-July, the Oregon Health Authority said.

Along the the new cases, 2 more people died from the novel coronavirus, raising the cumulative toll since the pandemic began in March to 539.

The virus took the lives of 2 men, an 82-year-old in Malheur County and an 88-year-old in Douglas. Officials said both men had underlying medical conditions.

The overall case total in Oregon now stands at 31,865.

The cases were recorded in 28 of Oregon’s 36 counties, with Multnomah County again having the most cases, 92.

The other 27 counties with cases are: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (38), Linn (15), Malheur (15), Marion (48), Morrow (4), Polk (3), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).

OHA officials said the high number of cases in this report is a reminder to maintain social distance of 6 feet apart, wear a face mask and only have small gatherings.