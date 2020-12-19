Oregon COVID death toll hits 1,340; ICU hospitalizations drop

Coronavirus

83% of Saturday's victims had underlying conditions

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 36 new deaths tied to the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,340.

Oregon’s total number of infections reached 101,814 after 1,542 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

Thirty of Saturday’s 36 reported victims (83%) had underlying medical conditions, health officials reported. The youngest casualty was a 42-year-old Washington County woman; only four of the victims were younger than 65 years old.

OHA also reported a slight dip in hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed hospitalizations. The overall number of hospitalized patients dropped from 539 to 536 and the number of patients in ICU beds fell by seven.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (23), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (5), Columbia (12), Coos (16), Crook (10), Curry (7), Deschutes (63), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (24), Jackson (75), Jefferson (26), Josephine (19), Klamath (52), Lake (1), Lane (172), Lincoln (2), Linn (35), Malheur (48), Marion (161), Morrow (7), Multnomah (326), Polk (34), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (48), Union (8), Wasco (18), Washington (148), Yamhill (43).

