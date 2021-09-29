Oregon COVID hospitalizations at lowest since mid-August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 21 on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The state’s death toll is now 3,771. There were 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total to 328,184. The seven-day rolling case count is 11,224 — down 4% from the previous week and down 30% from the peak of the delta surge. Cases are dropping in nearly all Oregon counties, with the exception of Umatilla County where cases have been trending back up following the county’s Pendleton Round-Up.

There were 811 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Oregon, which was 11 fewer than the previous day, and the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Aug. 16. Hospitalizations are down 14% from last week, and down 32% from the all-time record four weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, there were 235 patients in ICU beds, which was two fewer than the previous day. There were 56 available adult ICU beds out of 631 total (9% availability) and 345 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,218 (8% availability), the OHA said.

The OHA reported that 11,372 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 28. The seven-day running average is now 7,079 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,976,193 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,903,293 doses of Moderna and 214,562 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,734,440 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,505,080 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (32), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (53), Crook (24), Curry (10), Deschutes 205), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (11), Jackson (135), Jefferson (40), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (10), Lane (100), Lincoln (46), Linn (95), Malheur (32), Marion (217), Morrow (11), Multnomah (193), Polk (95), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (32), Wallowa (11), Wasco (26), Washington (182) and Yamhill (46)

Details about the latest deaths were not immediately available.