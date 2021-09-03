Oregon COVID hospitalizations jump to 1,172

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-four more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, officials reported Friday.

The state’s death toll is now at 3,272. The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,379 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 283,873.

There were 1,172 hospitalized patients with COVID in Oregon on Friday, which was 41 more than the previous day, and 309 patients in ICU beds, which was an increase of one, the OHA said.

There were 49 available adult ICU beds out of 683 total and 309 available non-ICU beds out of 4,289.

The OHA reported that 10,701 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 2. Oregon’s seven-day running average is 8,893 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,834,503 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,853,921 first and second doses of Moderna and 201,526 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,646,977 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,416,233 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The OHA’s latest COVID-19 forecast estimates 970 cases per 100,000 people, or 2,900 daily cases and 160 hospitalizations for the two-week period ending between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21.

The modeling report also predicted a scenario based on a projected increase in mask use among Oregonians between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

If the trend of Oregonians complying with the protective measure were to increase from 65% to 80% among the susceptible population, the growth of new daily cases would be somewhat slower — at an estimated 870 per 100,000 people, the OHA said. That translates to 2,600 new cases and 140 hospitalizations by Sept. 21.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (21), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (6), Columbia (27), Coos (39), Crook (16), Curry (20), Deschutes (157), Douglas (151), Grant (8), Harney (8), Hood River (2), Jackson (195), Jefferson (15), Josephine (103), Klamath (61), Lake (2), Lane (205), Lincoln (37), Linn (154), Malheur (27), Marion (249), Morrow (11), Multnomah (285), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (31), Umatilla (72), Union (15), Wallowa (23), Wasco (23), Washington (211) and Yamhill (46).

Details about the latest reported deaths were not immediately available.