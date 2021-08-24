Oregon COVID hospitalizations spike to 1,000

FILE – In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In another pandemic high, Oregon reported 1,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 937 on Monday.

283 people are in ICU beds. As of Tuesday, there are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total – 7% availability – and 369 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,191 – 9% availability.

2,804 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 260,425.

30 more deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 3,066.

The Oregon Health Authority continued to urge vaccinations, saying the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. The state is averaging administering 7,630 doses per day. In total, 2,377,102 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Governor Brown reinstated an outdoor mask mandate starting Friday to help curb the spread. She largely blamed the delta variant for the increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (37), Clackamas (171), Clatsop (46), Columbia (15), Coos (65), Crook (22), Curry (24), Deschutes (135), Douglas (240), Gilliam (1), Grant (4), Harney (7), Hood River (12), Jackson (242), Jefferson (7), Josephine (195), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (195), Lincoln (72), Linn (110), Malheur (47), Marion (464), Morrow (10), Multnomah (152), Polk (45), Sherman (3), Tillamook (26) Umatilla (87), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (50), Washington (162) and Yamhill (104).

Oregon’s 3,037th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,038th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,039th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,040th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,041st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,042nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,043rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,044th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,045th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,046th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,047th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,048th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,049th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,050th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,051st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,052nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,053rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,054th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 11. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 3,055th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,056th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,057th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,058th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,059th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,060th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,061st COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,062nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,063rd COVID-19 death is a 31-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,064th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,065th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,066th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.