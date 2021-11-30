Oregon COVID milestone: 6M vaccine doses administered

A staffer at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon receives the COVID vaccine, December 28, 2020 (Oregon Dept of Veterans Affairs)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Oregonians since the vaccines became available, a milestone noted by the Oregon Health Authority.

Those 6 million doses include kids between 5-11 and the booster shots to those 18-and-up. The official tally is a total of 6,007,214 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses to all age groups. The count includes all shots in a primary vaccine series, including pediatric doses, third doses and boosters.

This news came on the same day OHA announced another 19 deaths and 1054 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus throughout the state.

The deaths were recorded in people between the ages of 41-95. The cumulative death toll now stands at 5161.

The case count now stands at 391,099 with these latest cases in 33 of 36 Oregon counties:

Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (55), Clatsop (6), Columbia (12), Coos (64), Crook (19), Curry (9), Deschutes (97), Douglas (52), Harney (5), Hood River (18), Jackson (73), Jefferson (10), Josephine (14), Klamath (50), Lake (12), Lane (79), Lincoln (14), Linn (30), Malheur (4), Marion (65), Morrow (4), Multnomah (121), Polk (50), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (28), Union (2), Wallowa (3), Wasco (12), Washington (77) and Yamhill (45).

Hospitals remain near capacity.

Officials said there are only 8% of adult ICU beds and adult non-ICU beds available throughout the state.