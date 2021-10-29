Oregon COVID modeling: Hospitalizations dip, but not as fast

'Fatigue over public health protocols' a factor in the new modeling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though there is “fatigue over the public health protocols” effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, the latest modeling projection from the Oregon Health Authority shows another surge is not expected at this time.

The report released Friday predicts hospitalizations will continue to decline but not as quickly, mostly because of the public’s protocols fatigue. The report also shows projects vaccinations for kids between 5-11 would slow transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitals continue to remain near capacity throughout Oregon. Only 8% of adult ICU beds are available, while just 7% of non-ICU beds are available.

The 7-day average of vaccinations rose to 10,981 doses per day in this latest report.

Cases and deaths

The Friday report from OHA recorded 14 more deaths of people ranging in age from 47 to 91. Their deaths were spread around 9 counties, but 4 of the deaths were recorded in Crook County.

Their deaths brings the cumulative total in Oregon to 4372.

Another 1420 cases were recorded Friday, bringing the overall total to 365,053. The cases were found in 33 of the state’s 36 counties:

Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (20), Crook (18), Curry (1), Deschutes (109), Douglas (30), Harney (10), Hood River (6), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (99), Lincoln (13), Linn (82), Malheur (25), Marion (178), Morrow (1), Multnomah (213), Polk (26), Sherman (4), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (29), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (140) and Yamhill (38).

The next report from OHA will be released Monday, November 1.