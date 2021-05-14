Latest COVID models for Oregon to be released

A graph showing COVID hospitalizations in Oregon, as seen on the OHA website, May 13, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon approaches 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and as nearly 3.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered, Dr. Dean Sidelinger will discuss the new COVID modeling report on Friday.

Sidelinger, the state’s Health Officer and Epidemiologist, will hold a virtual press conference beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they are easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Governor Kate Brown said Oregon will follow the new rules from the CDC on masks for fully vaccinated people.

“Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which only applies to fully-vaccinated

individuals. That means Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or

social distance in most public spaces,” Brown said.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.