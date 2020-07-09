Oregon COVID numbers: 26 counties, 389 new cases, 6 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported the most-ever single day number of confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases along with the deaths of 6 more people.

The 389 new cases brings the overall total in Oregon to 11,188. The 6 deaths raise the death toll to 230.

OHA COVID-19 Daily Report for July 9, 2020

Health officials said workplace outbreaks and community spread are the reasons for the spike in coronavirus cases.

Of the 26 counties with new cases, Multnomah County had the most with 86. Combined with Washington and Clackamas counties, the tri-county region had 152 total cases.

Other counties with large numbers of new cases are Umatilla (55) and Marion (47.)

The people who died — 3 women, 3 men– ranged in age from 63 to 90. Two lived in Marion County, two in Clackamas County, and the others lived in Crook and Umatilla counties. Four of them had underlying medical conditions and one did not. Test results on the other person are pending. Authorities said they died between June 1 and July 8.

On Wednesday, OHA provided weekly statistics to its report that show infections continue to rise in Oregon. During the week of June 29 to July 5, 1,910 new cases were reported marking an increase of 51% over the previous week.