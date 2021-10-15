Oregon COVID projections: Fewer cases, hospitalizations

Two visitors peer into the room of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, as a nurse dons full protective gear before going into the room of another patient. The hospitalization rate of unvaccinated COVID-19 is breaking records and squeezing hospital capacity, with several running out of room to take more patients. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite another 20 deaths and 1218 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority said their latest modeling projects fewer cases and hospitalizations.

The projections show there will be an average of 895 daily cases for a 2-week period that will end on November 2. In that same period, the projection shows 54 hospitalizations per day and a decline in ICU admissions.

However, current hospitalizations remain high. As of Friday, there are only 8% of ICU beds available across the state and 7% of non-ICU beds, officials said.

On average, there have been 10,193 vaccination doses administered over the past 7 days in Oregon.

Of the 20 people who died, 11 had underlying conditions. The presecence of underlying conditions is still being determined in 8. One person, a 65-year-old man from Yamhill County, had no underlying conditions. Officials said he tested positive October 3 and died October 13.

The age range of those who died was between 46 and 91, officials said. Overall, a total of 4161 people have died in Oregon from COVID-19.

There were new cases of COVID in all but 2 of Oregon’s 36 counties in the Friday report:

Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (29), Crook (45), Curry (2), Deschutes (88), Douglas (44), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (56), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (80), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (16), Linn (93), Malheur (32), Marion (125), Morrow (8), Multnomah (148), Polk (16), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (28), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (88) and Yamhill (26).

The cumulative total of cases now stands at 348,766.

The next report will be issued Monday, a 3-day weekend total.