Oregon COVID rate drops for 5th consecutive week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 5th consecutive week, the number of new coronavirus cases declined in the state of Oregon, officials said on Thursday. Deaths and the percentage of positive tests also declined in the week ending September 6.

The weekly report showed a 5% drop in cases and more than 30% since the pandemic’s peak in mid-July. There were 23 deaths that week, down from 39 the week before. And the positive test rate dropped to 4.3%, a 0.1% decline week-to-week.

But those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to have the highest reported infection rate, while hospitalizations are highest in older people. Nearly half of all deaths were in people 80 or older, officials said.

Thursday COVID report

Two dozen Oregon counties recorded another 187 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with 3 more deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

The deaths of two men and a woman raised the overall total since the pandemic began to 497. They lived in Lane, Malheur and Multnomah counties, ranged in age from 56 to 82 and all had underlying conditions.

Once again Marion County had the most new cases, 35, with Multnomah recording another 33. The other counties with cases on Thursday are: Benton (4), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (16), Morrow (1), Polk (4), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (9).

Overall, 28,654 people have been diagnosed with COVID in Oregon.

Evacuating during quarantine

If you or a household member are quarantining or isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please take the following precautions: