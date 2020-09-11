Oregon COVID rate drops for 5th consecutive week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 5th consecutive week, the number of new coronavirus cases declined in the state of Oregon, officials said on Thursday. Deaths and the percentage of positive tests also declined in the week ending September 6.
The weekly report showed a 5% drop in cases and more than 30% since the pandemic’s peak in mid-July. There were 23 deaths that week, down from 39 the week before. And the positive test rate dropped to 4.3%, a 0.1% decline week-to-week.
But those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to have the highest reported infection rate, while hospitalizations are highest in older people. Nearly half of all deaths were in people 80 or older, officials said.
Thursday COVID report
Two dozen Oregon counties recorded another 187 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with 3 more deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The deaths of two men and a woman raised the overall total since the pandemic began to 497. They lived in Lane, Malheur and Multnomah counties, ranged in age from 56 to 82 and all had underlying conditions.
Once again Marion County had the most new cases, 35, with Multnomah recording another 33. The other counties with cases on Thursday are: Benton (4), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (16), Morrow (1), Polk (4), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (9).
Overall, 28,654 people have been diagnosed with COVID in Oregon.
Evacuating during quarantine
If you or a household member are quarantining or isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please take the following precautions:
- If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Follow all instructions from fire officials.
- If you have time, reach out to your local public health authority, who should have already been in contact with you about your isolation/quarantine. They may have solutions to help you continue to isolate/quarantine if you are evacuated.
- Should you be directed to a shelter or other evacuation space, please let officials know you are in isolation/quarantine so that they can take steps to keep you distanced from other evacuees.
- Wear a mask at all times when outside your home, or if you may come into contact with people who do not live with you.
- If you are an older adult or a person with disabilities, reach out to the Aging and Disabilities Resource Connection for information about resources 1-855-ORE-ADRC(1-855-673-2372).
- Practice physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, if you must travel outside your home for any reason, including evacuation.
- More information about wildfire safety and your health is available on healthoregon.org/wildfires.
- Additional resources can be found by calling 2-1-1
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.