Oregon COVID record again: 2941 cases over 32 counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has shattered a daily record of new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, health officials reported Tuesday.

Oregon Health Authority reports 2,941 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, along with 15 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 245,784 cases and the statewide death toll to 2,964.

The Oregon Health Authority said the 7-day daily average of cases now stands at 1919. The new cases were recorded in 32 of Oregon’s 36 counties, with Washington County reporting 420 cases.

Multnomah County had 145 new cases. But less populous counties Jackson and Lane had 247 and 253 cases, respectively. Five of the 15 people who died were in Jackson County, officials said.

Furthermore, hospitalizations also increased 11% overnight, according to OHA, with 86 more COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 838 currently hospitalized.

A total of 863 people are in Oregon hospitals being treated for COVID, officials said. There are 226 patients in the ICU and 128 on ventilators.