Oregon COVID report: 11 new deaths Thursday, up week-to-week

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a meeting to discuss the process of approving COVID-19 vaccines. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

New cases in 25 of Oregon's 36 counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven more people died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday, the same day another 373 new confirmed/presumptive cases were recorded.

The deaths raised the cumulative Oregon total since the pandemic began to 646. The 11 people, who ranged in age from 53 to 96, lived in a total of 8 counties. Nine of them had underlying health conditions, and tests continue on the other two, officials said.

The new cases were recorded in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The tri-county region accounted for 165 cases, with dozens more recorded in Marion and Lane counties.

The full list of recorded counties is: Benton (6), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (6), Deschutes (13), Douglas (8), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (3), Lane (29), Linn (6), Malheur (18), Marion (37), Multnomah (81), Polk (3), Umatilla (13), Union (6), Wasco (10), Washington (59), and Yamhill (4).

The case count in Oregon is now at 40,810.

Weekly report

On Wednesday, OHA reported a slight (4%) decline in weekly cases for the week ending October 18. The positivity rate was 6.5%, deaths rose from 25 to 27 and hospitalizations remained the same at 43.

People between the ages of 20 and 49 — which make up 39% of Oregon’s population — accounted for 56% of COVID cases, officials said. People older than 80 account for 51% of COVID-related deaths.