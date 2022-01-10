Oregon COVID report: 18K new cases, tests near all-time high

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the omicron variant runs rampant through Oregon, health officials said the daily testing numbers reached near an all-time high in the 3-day period between January 7 and January 9.

A staggering 18,538 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded in that period in 34 Oregon counties. In the tri-county region, a total of 10,100 cases were included. The overall total of cases in Oregon is now 478,203.

By day, there were 8156 new cases on January 7, another 6292 on January 8 and 4090 on January 9, OHA officials said.

The cases by county through January 9, 2022:

Baker (28), Benton (600), Clackamas (1926), Clatsop (95), Columbia (146), Coos (214), Crook (73), Curry (91), Deschutes (1337), Douglas (136), Grant (8), Harney (5), Hood River (86), Jackson (898), Jefferson (181), Josephine (202), Klamath (84), Lake (1), Lane (1367), Lincoln (67), Linn (448), Malheur (33), Marion (1366), Morrow (46), Multnomah (4393), Polk (267), Sherman (1), Tillamook (53), Umatilla (214), Union (102), Wallowa (10), Wasco (25), Washington (3781) and Yamhill (254).

Another 18 people died from COVID-related illnesses, bringing the cumulative total to 5779. The latest recorded deaths were from people between the ages of 41 and 96.

Hospitals remain near capacity

At this time, 138 COVID patients are in the ICU and there are only 7% of adult ICU beds available across the state.

In this report, 692 people are hospitalized with COVID in Oregon. Again, only 7% of adult non-ICU beds are open in the state.

Both those hospitalized and in the ICU is more than the day before. Health officials continue to be very concerned about the spike in hospitalizations in the omicron variant surge.

Testing

OHA said the daily testing numbers are near an all-time high, including 51,996 on January 7. Officials said anyone with symptoms should get tested, regardless of your vaccination status.

“If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should also seek testing regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated people should be tested five to seven days after their last exposure. People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested when they find out they are a close contact. If their test result is negative, they should get tested again five to seven days after their last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop,” officials said in a statement.

Vaccinations

The running average of vaccinations per day in Oregon has jumped up again, this time to 11,247 doses per day, officials said. The state continues to pursue a goal of getting 1 million Oregonians a booster shot by the end of January.