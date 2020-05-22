Oregon COVID report: 3 counties have most of 45 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Friday report from the Oregon Health Authority showed new coronavirus cases in 11 counties, with Multnomah, Washington and Marion accounting for more than half of the 45 cases.

Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 updates

Two men, 53 and 83, died from COVID-19, one in Marion County and the other in Multnomah County. Both had underlying medical conditions, authorities said. One died on May 8, the other on May 20. Their deaths bring the overall Oregon total to 147.

The 45 new cases plus 3 presumed cases put the cumulative total since the outbreak began at 3864. The counties with cases are Multnomah (11), Washington (10), Marion (8) Clackamas (5), Malheur (4), Jackson (3), Linn (2), Clatsop (2) with one case reported in Polk, Umatilla and Curry counties.