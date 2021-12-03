Oregon COVID report: Hospital beds still mostly full

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, a nurse talks to a patient in the emergency room at Salem Hospital in Salem, Ore., with gurneys lining the hallway behind them, ready to take patients if needed. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that the state has contracted with a medical staffing company to provide up to 500 health care workers to hospitals around the state to help respond to the surge in patients due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospitals remain near capacity, the running average of vaccinations given dipped slightly, another 16 people died and new COVID cases were recorded in 32 Oregon counties in the Friday report from OHA.

Only 8% of hospital beds are available for both adult ICU beds and adult non-ICU beds, officials said. On Thursday, OHA said nearly 72% of new cases of COVID are among the unvaccinated.

The running 7-day average of vaccine doses stands at 11,710 per day, down slightly from earlier in the week.

The 16 deaths newly recorded bring the overall Oregon total to 5243 since the pandemic began. Those who died ranged in age from 45 to 96 and lived in 11 different counties.

Another 1352 new cases were recorded Friday. The overall case count now stands at 394,569.

The cases by county:

Baker (3), Benton (21), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (7), Columbia (21), Coos (40), Crook (45), Curry (8), Deschutes (74), Douglas (45), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (14), Jackson (63), Jefferson (19), Josephine (35), Klamath (22), Lane (181), Lincoln (16), Linn (92), Malheur (2), Marion (105), Multnomah (150), Polk (55), Sherman (2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (9), Washington (159) and Yamhill (35).

The next Oregon COVID report from the OHA will be Monday, December 6, 2021.