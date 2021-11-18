Oregon COVID report: Hospitals still full, 1160 new cases

Two visitors peer into the room of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, as a nurse dons full protective gear before going into the room of another patient. The hospitalization rate of unvaccinated COVID-19 is breaking records and squeezing hospital capacity, with several running out of room to take more patients. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospital beds around Oregon continue to be filled with COVID patients, as the Oregon Health Authority reported only 9% of adult ICU beds are available and 6% of adult non-ICU beds.

But the running average of COVID vaccine doses administered per day rose to a 7-day average of 17,986. This includes 3rd shots, boosters and children between 5-11 years of age.

The Thursday report also recorded 13 more deaths in Oregon, bringing the overall death toll to 4886. Those who died ranged in age from 43-89.

Another 1160 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were also recorded in all but 2 Oregon counties.

The cases by county are:

Baker (11), Benton (20), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (13), Curry (6), Deschutes (127), Douglas (72), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (10), Josephine (29), Klamath (20), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (66), Malheur (11), Marion (116), Morrow (8), Multnomah (141), Polk (27), Sherman (3), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (16), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).

Of the new cases confirmed between November 7-13, Oregon health officials said 74.5% were among those who are unvaccinated. The other cases were breakthrough cases, but the data shows that of all the cumulative breakthrough cases, only 4.5% have been hospitalized — and only 1.1% have died.

Oregon’s 7-day rolling total of cases is 5679. That’s a 12% drop from the previous week and a 27% drop from this same time last month.