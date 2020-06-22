Oregon COVID report: Marion County has 47 of 146 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County had the most confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases of the 17 counties in the Monday report from the Oregon Health Authority.

Of the 146 cases reported, Marion County had 47, followed by Washington’s 27, Multnomah’s 17, Clackamas’ 15 and Umatilla’s 11. That means 5 counties accounted for 117 of the 146 cases.

The other counties with cases are Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lane, Lincoln, Morrow, Union, Wasco and Yamhill.

Two more people died from COVID-19, authorities said — a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County and a 90-year-old woman in Marion County.

There is now a total of 7083 cases reported in Oregon with 192 deaths.