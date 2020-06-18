Oregon COVID report: Multnomah has 33 of 148 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day before Multnomah County enters Phase 1 reopening, the county led the daily COVID-19 cases report released by the Oregon Health Authority.

Multnomah County had 33 of the 148 newly confirmed/presumptive cases, health officials said. The tri-county region of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties combined for 70 of the cases — Washington had 25, Clackamas 12.

Brown empowers business to refuse entry over face coverings

Multnomah County ‘Go’ for Phase 1 reopening

The other 78 cases were spread among 13 other counties, with Marion County reporting 26. Columbia, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill were the other counties.

Union County, which saw an outbreak of 218 cases over 2 days, reported 5 new cases.

Four more people died: three men, aged 78, 87 and 89, and one 82-year-old woman. All had underlying health conditions. Two lived in Clackamas County and two in Marion County.

Cumulatively, 187 people have died from COVID-19 and another 6366 have tested positive.