Oregon COVID report: New cases in 34 of 36 counties

FILE – In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a sign reminds customers to wear their masks at a bakery in Lake Oswego, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 announced a statewide indoor mask requirement due to the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, warning that the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority recorded new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties over the 3-day weekend.

The total of 2293 cases brings the cumulative case count to 359,733 since the pandemic began. The counties with recorded cases are:

Baker (6), Benton (53), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (34), Coos (42), Crook (21), Curry (7), Deschutes (231), Douglas (79), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (5), Hood River (19), Jackson (108), Jefferson (38), Josephine (46), Klamath (61), Lake (9), Lane (203), Lincoln (43), Linn (150), Malheur (16), Marion (187), Morrow (7), Multnomah (329), Polk (31), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (32), Union (17), Wasco (24), Wallowa (7), Washington (223) and Yamhill (40).

Another 12 deaths were recorded in the Monday report. They ranged in age from 63-102, and 7 of the 12 deaths were recorded in Douglas County.

Over the past 7 days, the running average of vaccinations in Oregon is 8786 doses per day.