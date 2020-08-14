Oregon COVID report: Outbreak in Umatilla, deaths climb

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The counties of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Marion accounted for nearly half of Oregon’s 323 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported by health officials on Friday.

Those 4 counties had a total of 147 cases. Malheur County, which will roll back to Phase 1 on Monday, recorded another 18 cases as their positivity rate remains well above the state average.

Officials also reported an outbreak of 22 cases at Columbia Basin Onion in Umatilla County, which reported a total of 37 cases on Friday.

The 22 counties with COVID cases on Friday are: Baker (7), Benton (2), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (23), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (4), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Malheur (18), Marion (49), Morrow (10), Multnomah (52), Polk (13), Umatilla (37), Wasco (2), Washington (25), and Yamhill (21). The cumulative total in Oregon now stands at 22,613.

A map of Oregon counties and their COVID phase, released by House Speaker Tina Kotek on August 14, 2020

Two more people died, both with underlying medical conditions. A 73-year-old woman in Lane County and an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County each died August 12. Their deaths raise the overall total since the pandemic began in Oregon to 385.

New guidance on face coverings

Face coverings or face shields for employees in private office spaces and other common work spaces is now required under new guidelines from Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority. There are brief exceptions for when a person’s identity needs to be confirmed, such as in a bank or with law enforcement.

In a study conducted by the Oregon Health Authority, 1% of Oregonians without COVID-19 had evidence of past infection of the virus in their blood as of mid-June.

The results of the study indicate a “substantial” number of people in the state had undiagnosed and unreported infections from COVID-19. Out of 897 blood samples from 19 health care facilities statewide, nine contained antibodies against the virus. The samples were taken between May 11 and June 15.

The OHA also said the study suggests that rates of infection increased with age, with no antibodies detected in the blood of pediatric patients 17 and younger.