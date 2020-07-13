Oregon COVID report: Positive test results jump again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more people died and 280 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Oregon Health Authority Monday, along with details on two worksite outbreaks.

The OHA also said the positive test rate is 5.8%, up from last week’s 5.3% Authorities said they performed 28,314 tests between July 6-12.

Of the 280 cases, 149 were in the tri-county region: Multnomah 82, Washington 47 and Clackamas 20. Marion County recorded 36 cases.

The other counties in Monday’s tally: Columbia (6), Coos (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (4), Linn (1), Malheur (27), Morrow (9), Polk (2), Umatilla (28), Wallowa (1) and Yamhill (8).

The overall case total in Oregon is now 12,438.

The deaths were men between the ages of 54 and 76, all with underlying conditions. They lived in Marion, Clackamas and Umatilla counties. Their deaths raises the toll in Oregon to 237.

The outbreaks were recorded at Shearer’s Foods in Umatilla County and at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County. There were 20 cases at Shearer’s Foods and 102 cases at Snake River. This includes all Oregon residents linked to the outbreak, which began June 24, and may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

Tighter restrictions

Gov. Kate Brown announced two new orders Monday aimed to aggressively combat the increased spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, Oregon will ban indoor social gatherings of more than ten people, according to Brown. Churches and some businesses are exempt from the rule, Brown later confirmed. Additionally, face coverings will be required outdoors when individuals are within six feet of each other. The latter order excludes people living within the same household.