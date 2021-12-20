Oregon COVID report: Vaccinations dip, ICU beds nearly full

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Jack Kingsley R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Idaho public health leaders have activated “crisis standards of care” for the state’s northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The vaccination average dipped, people in the ICU with COVID is unchanged and new cases were recorded in 32 Oregon counties in the 3-day report released Monday from OHA.

The 7-day running average of vaccination doses per day is 19,569, down about 2000 per day since the Friday report.

OHA officials also said their Vaccination Metrics dashboard will have more precise population estimates for race and ethnicity data at both the state and county levels beginning Tuesday.

There are currently 101 COVID patients in Oregon ICU beds, leaving just 12% of adult ICU beds open. Only 7% of adult non-ICU beds are open across the state, health officials said.

The 3-day total covering the period of December 17-19 recorded 1941 new cases in these counties:

Baker (9), Benton (41), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (21), Columbia (27), Coos (37), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (161), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (106), Jefferson (15), Josephine (60), Klamath (13), Lane (140), Lincoln (16), Linn (110), Malheur (2), Marion (123), Morrow (2), Multnomah (390), Polk (17), Sherman (1), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wasco (6), Washington (266) and Yamhill (53).

The overall case count now stands at 407,153.

Additionally, 3 more people died from COVID-related issues, bringing the Oregon death toll to 5534. Those 3 deaths were all women — 47, 91 and 95 — who lived in Jackson, Umatilla and Klamath counties.

On Monday, omicron became the dominant variant in the US, accounting for 73% of all new cases in the past week.

Oregon health officials said the state has about 3 weeks to prepare for a wave of omicron infections.

“We have a short window to act before omicron becomes dominant and spreads superfast, so this is not something for people to kind of forget about after the New Year,” Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines told KOIN 6 News on Saturday.