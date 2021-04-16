Brown to discuss Oregon’s ongoing COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss the latest on the state’s pandemic response.

Brown will be joined by experts from the Oregon Health Authority. The virtual event will start at 10:30 a.m.

More than a year after Oregonians were ordered to stay home, cases are once again climbing. The Oregon Health Authority said the latest weekly report shows a third consecutive week of surging cases, higher hospitalizations and higher deaths than the previous week. Between April 5 and April 11, Oregon saw 3,722 new cases representing a 26% increase from the week before as well as 47 new COVID-19-related deaths — the highest weekly total in five weeks.

Brown visited a community-based federal health clinic in Woodburn on Wednesday where many agricultural workers have been getting vaccinated. Brown said she believes the loss of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine represents “a relatively small part of the effort in our overall vaccine strategy and we will keep moving forward.” But general vaccine supplies have yet to keep pace with demand. By Wednesday, 945,453 Oregonians were fully vaccinated and nearly 1.5 million people had received at least one dose.

Brown herself was among the more than 85,000 Oregonians to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the Oregon Health Authority asked all vaccine providers to immediately stop its use on Tuesday. The request followed new federal findings of blood clots in some women who received the vaccine.