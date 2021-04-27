‘Rapid surge’ puts 15 counties back in Extreme Risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fifteen Oregon counties were moved into the Extreme Risk category as COVID cases surge in the state — including Multnomah County.

The move made by Governor Kate Brown Tuesday came as a result of the “rapid spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.” Hospitalizations rose above 300 people statewide and has threatened to overwhelm healthcare providers. Counties that moved into the Extreme Rusk category will be under tighter restrictions through Thursday, May 6, according to Brown.

“If we don’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19,” said Governor Brown in a release Tuesday. “Today’s announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control.”

Extreme Risk level requires businesses, gyms and restaurants to drastically reduce capacity. Restaurants could only offer takeout and outdoor dining, limited to up to 50 customers at a time. Outdoor tables would be limited to six people from two households.

Last week, the 12 counties announced that may move to Extreme Risk were Baker, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Linn, Marion, Polk and Grant.