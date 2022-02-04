Oregon COVID trends report: When will omicron surge end?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest data from the Oregon Health Authority shows that the state is starting to decline from its peak of cases due to the omicron surge. Hospitalizations are still at near-record highs but appear to be flattening out with expectations that they will begin a decline within the next week.

So where does that put Oregon for the rest of February? Yes, the state is now on the backend of the surge, but it’s still at heights that far outpace the previous records set last fall with the delta surge. So the question is when will Oregon finally see an end of the surge with this downward trend? The answer to that is soon, but it also depends.

For the best examples to see where we’re headed, let’s take a look at two different locations where the omicron surge was felt before it reached Oregon: New York City and London.

New York was one of the first places in the United States to feel the brunt of omicron. Cases were trending up slightly since the start of November, but things really began to spike on Dec. 12. On that day, the rolling seven-day average daily case count was 3,535. A week later that had nearly quadrupled to 13,150 by Dec. 19.

That sharp rise in cases continued until Jan. 4 when New York saw a daily average of 43,537 cases over that seven-day period. However, just as quickly as cases went up, they also dropped with similar speed. A week after hitting that peak, cases were down 37% and two weeks after the peak they were down 70%. By Jan. 30, New York had reached an average of 3,536 daily cases for a seven-day span, which was the first time it was below the mark that kicked off the omicron surge on Dec. 12.

Looking at the calendar, that means for New York City it took 23 days to go from sharp turn to peak, and then 26 days from that peak back down to its pre-spike level. That’s a pretty straight forward looking bell curve.

Hospitalizations in New York followed a similar pattern. As seen in every wave throughout the pandemic, hospitalizations usually follow a week behind cases and so it was here too. New York saw a sharp turn up in hospitalizations on Dec. 16, averaging 192 patients. The city then saw the peak on Jan. 8 with 1,002 hospitalizations before falling back down to pre-spike levels on Jan. 31 with 159. That means the time between spike starting and peak was a similar 23 days and then another 23 days to go from peak to pre-spike levels.

But this perfect up and down isn’t proving to be the case everywhere, especially in London. The UK capital was one of the first major populated areas to be hit by omicron outside of South Africa, where the variant was first identified. Unlike New York, London’s bell curve for the variant is a bit more stretched out.

London saw its spike begin on Dec. 4 with a rolling seven-day daily average of 6,877 cases. A week later that had more than doubled to 15,000 and a week after that another almost doubling cases again to a surge high of 29,051 daily average. While cases didn’t spike at the same rate as New York, London saw its surge go from starting to peaking in only 15 days.

That’s when London experienced something vastly different than New York. Instead of going straight back down, cases in the UK capital flattened out. A week after hitting that peak on Dec. 19, cases were only down 12%, and the week after that they went back up again slightly. It wasn’t until January 15th that cases dropped like New York to 50% less than the peak, and London didn’t hit pre-surge numbers until Jan. 29. So rather than the 23 and 26 days of up and down that New York had, London had 15 days spiking, a 14-day plateau, and then 27 days to get back to the pre-surge numbers.

Certainly, the Christmas and New Year’s holidays that hit more centrally during London’s surge are partially to blame, but it still stretched out the time from the surge starting to spike to the time it took to get back to pre-surge levels at 56 days. For New York, it was only 49 days.

So where does that put Oregon? It depends if we follow the New York model or the London one. To give us a starting point, let’s use Dec. 27. That’s when the spike of the omicron surge began to show itself in the state with a seven-day rolling daily average of 1019 cases. The following week that number had more than doubled to 2,411 and two weeks from the start cases were up a whopping 687% by Jan. 17.

From the time cases began to spike to when Oregon hit its peak was 21 days, right in between New York and London. A slight difference in Oregon as well was as the spike began, it rose at a slower rate than New York at first and then shot up at a steeper level fitting right in between our two other test locations. Oregon also had a slight plateau in numbers, only dropping less than 1% from that peak on Jan. 17 and the next week, but not for the same length of time as London saw.

New York City London Oregon Surge starting to peak 23 15 21 Peak plateau 0 14 7 Peak to pre-surge levels 26 27 N/A

But since hitting the end of that plateau, cases have started dropping. From Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, Oregon saw cases fall by 22%. So using the stretch of New York’s model of 26 days and London’s 27 days from peak and pre-surge gives Oregon a target of dates of Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 when the state might reach the pre-surge numbers last seen on Dec. 27.

When it comes to hospitalizations, New York had that even 23 and 23 making a 46-day surge. For London, it has taken from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31 to have a matching number of hospital patients which was a similar 46 days span.

So while cases in Oregon are starting to drop, we’re still in that one week behind cases phase where hospitalizations are around its peak. It took the state 20 days to go from surge start to peak in hospitalizations but with this small plateau, it’s keeping the downward trend from starting. But now with Oregon a week out from cases dropping, that wait on hospitalizations should end in the next week. If we follow the trends seen in New York and London, 23 days out from starting the count next week is right around the beginning of March.

The biggest takeaway to remember from this is that while we can see a light at the end of the tunnel, we’re still in very dangerous times. Just getting to our pre-surge levels doesn’t mean the state is at zero-pandemic numbers. Hospitals are beyond their breaking points, and hundreds more Oregonians will die from this latest wave.

But the end of the omicron surge is near. Unlike the previous waves when there were few indicators of when there might be an end date, we can have a pretty good idea of a finish line this time around. And it’s not very far away.