Oregon COVID vaccination average ticks up slightly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-day snapshot of COVID cases in Oregon shows vaccinations increased slightly as another 2041 cases were recorded along with 25 more deaths.

The average vaccination doses given per day over a 7-day period ticked up to 17,275 doses per day, OHA said.

During those 3 days, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 1041 confirmed/presumptive cases on December 3, then 596 cases and 404 cases the following days.

However, OHA said delayed reporting made test counts and case counts higher than anticipated for December 3.

Cases were recorded in 32 counties:

Baker (7), Benton (69), Clackamas (214), Clatsop (18), Columbia (32), Coos (41), Crook (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (190), Douglas (84), Harney (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (111), Jefferson (17), Josephine (77), Klamath (11), Lake (7), Lane (132), Lincoln (20), Linn (115), Malheur (3), Marion (127), Morrow (6), Multnomah (351), Polk (22), Tillamook (18), Umatilla (11), Union (7), Wasco (11), Washington (276), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (38).

The overall case count now stands at 396,501.

The 25 deaths brought the death toll to 5268 in Oregon since the pandemic began. Details on those who died were not available at this time.

Hospitals remain near capacity. Only 8% of adult non-ICU beds are available throughout Oregon, with 9% of adult ICU beds open.