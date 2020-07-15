Oregon cracks 13K total cases, reports 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported another four deaths on Wednesday, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 247.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 282 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Lincoln (2), Linn (2), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (3), Multnomah (59), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).

The state case total has now reached 13,081.

The four people who passed away include a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County, a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County, an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County and a 61-year-old woman in Douglas County. All of them had underlying health conditions, the OHA said.

Authorities said a 71-year-old woman who died on May 5 was accidentally reported twice, once on May 7 and again on May 8. The OHA updated the state’s death toll accordingly.