Oregon continues crawl toward 70% vaccination goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon continues the crawl towards the 70% vaccination goal, the state is moving away from mass vaccination clinics to more localized vaccine sites.

As the state’s coronavirus case counts decline, two of the busiest vaccination sites in Portland are set to shut down this coming Saturday – the Oregon Convention Center and The Red Lot at Portland International Airport.

Hillsboro Stadium will continue offering first and second doses of the vaccine through June 25. Out in In Vancouver, the Tower Mall vaccine site will stay open until June 29.

Over the weekend, Governor Kate Brown applauded a big push by Clackamas County Public Health workers to vaccinate people who are unable to leave their homes. The governor says local public health staffers are doing extraordinary work in communities around the state to get more people vaccinated.

Brown also said pharmacies have stepped up as well by extending their hours to make it convenient for people who work traditional 9-to-5 hours.

“The good news is that these vaccines are available in just about every nook and cranny of Oregon,” Brown said. “We want to encourage Oregonians to reach out to their medical provider to get their questions answered if they have questions.”

As of Sunday, the Oregon Health authority’s webpage stated that Oregon’s vaccination rate for those 18 years old and up is sitting at just over 67%. The site says around 87,000 more Oregonians need to get vaccinated in order to reach that 70% benchmark.