Oregon DMV extends grace period for expired tags

A sample Oregon driver license, as seen on the DMV site, December 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If your vehicle registration, permit or driver’s license expires between November 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, you’ve got a 3-month grace period to renew without getting cited.

The extra time will allow the Oregon DMV to catch up with a COVID-19 backlog, officials said Tuesday.

So if you’re driving with an expired plate or license, Oregon police “will exercise more discretion for recently expired licenses and registration” before deciding whether to write a ticket. But they can and will verify the status of a driver or registration during a stop.

DMV offices are open by appointment. As the backlog lightens, more DMW services will be available by appointment, but it’s not known when walk-in services will resume.