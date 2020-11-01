Oregon edges towards 700 deaths in latest COVID report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths tied to the coronavirus Sunday, pushing the state’s death toll to 691.

Officials also said 524 new confirmed/presumptive cases were tallied. As of Sunday, Oregon has logged 45,429 cases of COVID-19.

Both victims–a 73-year-old Crook County woman and a 90-year-old Washington County woman–had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

The agency also noted one of the deaths reported Saturday was mistakenly marked “Multnomah County” instead of Clackamas County and the totals have since been adjusted.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).