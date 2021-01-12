Oregon employers can require COVID vaccines

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

With a few exceptions, employers have a right to require a COVID-19 vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon law says that workplaces can require employees to get the COVID vaccine.

The Bureau of Labor and Industries released new information this week about the news, saying that workplaces may also make exceptions.

“Employers cannot require COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace if they employ specific types of workers or have contractual limitations. Workers may make requests for exemptions or accommodations due to disability or religion,” information on the BOLI site says.

Employers are not required to mandate the vaccine, however. And until the vaccine is widely available to the public, many of these guidances do not yet apply.

BOLI has a FAQ on their website with more information.