Oregon Employment Dept. director speaks on response to claims

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department releases its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The director of the Oregon Employment Department is speaking on the response to unemployment claims that have flooded in since the beginning of the pandemic.

Director Kay Erickson is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday, during which she will discuss the department’s ongoing effort to process the influx on unemployment claims the state has seen in the last three months. According to a press release, Erickson will be joined by unemployment policy expert and Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division Director David Gerstenfeld.

This press conference comes after widespread criticisms towards the OED as many people have yet to receive benefits weeks, and in some cases months, after filing their claims.

‘Unacceptable’: 2 months with no unemployment benefits

On May 18, the Employment Department said that they have processed hundreds of thousands of claims, but there are still just under 50,000 claims that have yet to be processed. And for the people who are still waiting, they said it’s a challenge to get through to anyone for help.

KOIN 6 News will be listening into the press conference on Friday and will update this story when more information is available.