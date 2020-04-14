Oregon Employment Department faces internal COVID-19 fears

OREGON (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A newly reported case of coronavirus has stepped up concerns at an agency that’s been grappling with a huge backlog while processing a record-setting 270,000 unemployment claims received from laid-off Oregonians.

Workers at the Oregon Employment Department have for weeks been accusing the agency of violating Gov. Kate Brown’s March 23 stay-home order and putting the job of processing needed benefits at risk.

Now that the department has seen its first case of the virus, it seemingly confirms workers’ fears that it was among them. On April 8, OED management alerted SEIU members who work at the Beaverton center that one of their coworkers had tested positive for the virus and “you may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus,” the Portland Tribune has learned.

A top Oregon union leader says Gov. Kate Brown or another agency needs to step in to protect the employees who are processing claims while working in close quarters at call centers in Beaverton and Bend.

When it comes to processing Oregonians’ claims, those employees “are it,” said Steve Demarest, president of Local 503 of the Service Employees International Union, adding that an outbreak at the centers “would just cripple their efforts … We need to get those benefits out there into people’s pockets so they can take care of themselves (and to) keep money in the economy.”

Gail Krumenauer, a department spokesperson, in an email defended the agency’s efforts to promote safety even as it deals with an unprecedented number of claims.

She said the agency has adopted a number of measures, including a change from one shift to two at call centers so that employees can sit further from each other. She said the need to protect applicants’ information, such as social security numbers, keeps the agency from doing more to let employees work from home.

“We have to protect the private information of the people who need unemployment benefits from us,” she said. “Using unsecured phone lines or allowing inadvertent access to those pieces of private information poses a huge risk to them.”

Virus spreading, employees fear

Many employees at the department thought the coronavirus was spreading there weeks before the first case was confirmed, according to interviews.

Adam Lane was one of several employees who expressed their concern in a March 28 article in the Salem Statesman Journal newspaper. He works as an adjudicator in the Beaverton center, deciding whether applications meet state requirements for approval.

He told the Tribune that “People have been getting sick, exhibiting COVID-19—like symptoms (but) almost nobody can get tested.” He said the symptoms have been “spreading out in a geometric, predictable sort of pattern” among the cubicles there.

Records show that for weeks, employees at Oregon Employment Department have been filing complaints expressing fear and accusing management of violating Brown’s March 23 stay-home order, which required state agencies to facilitate employees working from home “to the maximum extent possible.”

Five complaints were filed between March 26 and April 7, the most recent saying “employees are working in close proximity of one another and are not adhering to the 6 foot social distancing rule,” according to an OSHA spreadsheet disclosed April 9.

Lane said he is one of them who complained. He was denied permission to work from home and instead is taking leave to avoid an unsafe workplace — meaning he is not allowed to work on the agency’s huge backlog of unapproved claims.

But in the context of the coronavirus, management’s failure to allow more remote work is “putting their staff at risk,” Lane said.

It’s also a productivity issue. Several employees are out on leave, some with symptoms and some who are just scared because they take care of elderly parents.

Many of those are older and more experienced workers, more capable of processing challenging claims, employees say

Confidentiality claim questioned

Demarest, who worked for years at the agency handling sensitive tax information, said he doesn’t buy management’s claim that confidentiality concerns bar it from doing more to let employees work from home.

He said years ago the agency held a disaster preparedness exercise in which people took laptops to work from home, and he’d been told that the agency’s preparedness plans accounted for that.

Not only that, but “There have been and are people who work at home with the same type of information,” he said. “So their arguments that it’s not doable (due to) confidentiality concerns just to me don’t hold up.”

Lane works at the department as an adjudicator, working with the same information to decide whether to approve claims.

He said other agencies and companies around the country allow remote work with confidentiality protections, and he suspects that the problem is about what the agency is willing to spend on equipment to make telework possible.

Productivity concern

The state’s effort to have workers work two shifts at the call centers instead of allowing remote work hurts individual worker’s productivity, some say.

The second shift runs from 2 pm to 10:30 pm, but the department’s mainframe is unavailable from 7 pm until the shift ends — meaning nearly half the shift cannot be spent doing the core work of processing claims.

Demarest said he’s been told employees are far less productive during that time frame: “The workers have told me that there is some catchup stuff that they can do (but) but there really wasn’t that much for them to do after the mainframe shut down.”

Krumenauer, however, said that time is valuable, saying “There is a large volume of processing claims that occurs outside of the mainframe. For example, in just one evening this week, we responded to 6,000 e-mails in our unemployment benefits e-mail boxes. We are also pursuing call-back options for people in the evening that have had difficulty reaching us during the day.”

