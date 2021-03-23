Oregon expands pool of vaccinators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority has expanded the list of approved vaccinators in the state.

Director Pat Allen signed a new amendment allowing more professionals to use their skills to help get more Oregonians vaccinated. They must be currently licensed, certified or registered or had an active license, certification or registration within the last five years.

Certified nursing assistants (CNA)

Dentists

Direct entry midwives

Emergency medical services providers (EMT, AEMT, EMT Intermediate or Paramedic)

Naturopathic physicians (ND)

Nurses

Advanced practice registered nurses (APRN, includes nurse midwives)

Registered nurses (RN)

Licensed practical nurses (LPN)

Optometrists

Pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians

Phlebotomists

Physicians (MDs and DOs)

Physician assistants

Podiatrists

Respiratory therapists

Traditional health workers

Veterinarians

Healthcare students (in these fields of study)

Dental

Emergency medical services providers (EMT, AEMT, EMT Intermediate or Paramedic)

Medical

Midwifery

Naturopathic medicine

Nursing (including CNA programs)

Optometry

Pharmacy and pharmacy intern

Physician assistant

Podiatry

Respiratory therapy

Veterinary

“With actively practicing health care providers fully engaged in treating patients along with

administering vaccines, other individuals, including health care providers who do not vaccinate as

part of their practice, retired and inactive health care providers, traditional health workers, and

trained non-health care workers can play a key role in taking on the vital work of vaccinating

Oregonians,” the authorization document said.