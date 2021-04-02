Oregon expanding vaccine eligibility Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Monday, Oregon will expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to even more people.

As part of Phase 1b, Group 7, frontline workers and all Oregonians with underlying health conditions are now eligible for the vaccine on April 5. At least 20 counties in the state are already offering Group 7 access to vaccines after submitting an application to move onto the next group.

Oregon lists Phase 1b, Group 7 as:

Frontline workers as defined by the CDC,

Multigenerational household members, and

Adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions.

If you’re eligible, you don’t have to wait until Monday to sign up. Right now, you can schedule your appointment through the state. At the time of your appointment, they will schedule your second shot.

The shots are free — however, your insurance may be billed just to help cover the cost of administering the shot.

Governor Brown is expected to further discuss the state’s ongoing pandemic response and vaccination efforts. She is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.