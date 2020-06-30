Oregon’s State of Emergency extended until September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown extended her State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the extension lasts until September 4, an additional 60 days. She will reevaluate then and consider another extension. She originally declared a state of Emergency on February 7.

“Now, we again find ourselves at a crossroads as a state. The individual choices each of us makes will decide whether Oregon either flattens the curve of new COVID-19 infections, or sees a devastating spike in cases that overwhelms our hospital capacity in the next month,” she said in a press release.

There are 8,600 cases confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and 207 people have died.

The declaration grants broad authority to the State Public Health Director, OHA and OEM to take immediate action and devote all available state resources towards containing the coronavirus in Oregon, according to the state.