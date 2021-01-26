Oregon ‘extreme risk’ counties allowed limited indoor activities; still no dining

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon counties under the “extreme risk” COVID-19 category can now have limited indoor activities, with the exception of dining, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday.

The modifications to the state’s guidance for indoor activities take effect on Jan. 29. A maximum of six people indoors will be allowed at facilities of more than 500 square feet, as long as other guidelines such as social distancing, mask-wearing and cleaning protocols are followed. Facilities with less than 500 square feet are allowed to have one-on-one customer experiences, such as personal training.

New guidelines for indoor facilities will be posted to the state’s coronavirus website by Jan. 29.

Meanwhile, Brown’s office also announced updates to county risk levels, with 25 state counties currently under “extreme risk.” Two counties — Douglas and Lincoln — are at high risk, while Grant and Lake are at moderate risk. Seven counties are currently at lower risk: Curry, Gilliam, Harney, Sherman, Tillamook, Wallowa and Wheeler.

Tillamook County made the biggest drop in risk levels, going from extreme to low.

“Until vaccines are widely available with high participation rates, the surest way to lower our risk and open our businesses and communities is to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you are sick,” Brown said in a statement.