Oregon farmworkers can get free PPE at these locations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is directing 1 million N95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for farmworkers.
The PPE will be free for farm and ranch workers. Equipment pickup will take place Wednesday and Thursday at various locations across Oregon. Documentation is not required but those picking up PPE will be asked to provide business contact information.
Locations for PPE pickup on Wednesday, May 27:
- Clackamas County: 200 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City 97045
- Clatsop County: 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria 97103 (Gate 3)
- Columbia County: 505 N Columbia River Hwy, St. Helens 97051
- Linn, Benton: 33630 McFarland Rd, Tangent 97389
- Marion County: 2330 17th St NE, Salem 97301
- Polk County: Polk County Fairgrounds, Rickreall (Hwy 99W)
- Washington County: 1815 NW 169th Place, Suite 1000, Bldg. 1, Beaverton 97006
- Yamhill County: 2070 NE Lafayette Ave, McMinnville 97128
Locations for PPE pickup on Thursday, May 28:
- Deschutes County: 3800 SW Airport Way, Bldg. #4, Redmond 97756
- Douglas, Coos, Curry: 333 NE Jackson Street, Roseburg 97470
- Jackson, Klamath: 569 Hanley Road, Central Point 97502
- Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler: 850 NW Dogwood Ln, Madras 97741
- Josephine County: 215 Ringuette Street, Grants Pass 97527
- Lane County: 796 W 13th Ave, Eugene 97402
- Lincoln: 1211 SE Bay Boulevard, Newport 97365
- Morrow, Umatilla, Sherman, Gilliam: 30588 Feedville Road, Hermiston 97838
- Multnomah County: 17788 SE Pine Street, Portland 97233
- Tillamook County: 4506 3rd Street, Tillamook 97141
For the following locations only, call for details:
- Hood River: 541.387.4769
- Malheur, Baker, Grant, Lake, Harney, Union, Wallowa: 541.889.5274
- Wasco: 541.506.2753
Click here for more information
