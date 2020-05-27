Oregon farmworkers can get free PPE at these locations

In this March 24, 2020, photo, farmworkers keep their distance from each other as they work at the Heringer Estates Family Vineyards and Winery in Clarksburg, Calif. Farms continue to operate as essential businesses that supply food to California and much of the country as schools, restaurants and stores shutter over the coronavirus. But some workers are anxious about the virus spreading among them and their families. Steve Heringer, general manager of the 152-year-old family owned business said workers now have more hand sanitizer and already use their own gloves for field work. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

1 million N95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer are being distributed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is directing 1 million N95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for farmworkers.

The PPE will be free for farm and ranch workers. Equipment pickup will take place Wednesday and Thursday at various locations across Oregon. Documentation is not required but those picking up PPE will be asked to provide business contact information.

Locations for PPE pickup on Wednesday, May 27:

Clackamas County: 200 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City 97045

Clatsop County: 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria 97103 (Gate 3)

Columbia County: 505 N Columbia River Hwy, St. Helens 97051

Linn, Benton: 33630 McFarland Rd, Tangent 97389

Marion County: 2330 17th St NE, Salem 97301

Polk County: Polk County Fairgrounds, Rickreall (Hwy 99W)

Washington County: 1815 NW 169th Place, Suite 1000, Bldg. 1, Beaverton 97006

Yamhill County: 2070 NE Lafayette Ave, McMinnville 97128

Locations for PPE pickup on Thursday, May 28:

Deschutes County: 3800 SW Airport Way, Bldg. #4, Redmond 97756

Douglas, Coos, Curry: 333 NE Jackson Street, Roseburg 97470

Jackson, Klamath: 569 Hanley Road, Central Point 97502

Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler: 850 NW Dogwood Ln, Madras 97741

Josephine County: 215 Ringuette Street, Grants Pass 97527

Lane County: 796 W 13th Ave, Eugene 97402

Lincoln: 1211 SE Bay Boulevard, Newport 97365

Morrow, Umatilla, Sherman, Gilliam: 30588 Feedville Road, Hermiston 97838

Multnomah County: 17788 SE Pine Street, Portland 97233

Tillamook County: 4506 3rd Street, Tillamook 97141

For the following locations only, call for details:

Hood River: 541.387.4769

Malheur, Baker, Grant, Lake, Harney, Union, Wallowa: 541.889.5274

Wasco: 541.506.2753

Click here for more information