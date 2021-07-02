Finally! 70% of Oregonians are vaccinated

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The day has finally come – 70% of eligible Oregonians are now vaccinated.

Oregon is 18th in the nation in the percentage of the total population that has been vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 2,343,617 adult Oregonians had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This meant Oregon was 2,206 doses short, however some backlogged data came in and were added to the tally. Doses administered on Thursday were also added.

Governor Brown reopened Oregon on Wednesday despite being short of the 70% goal. Vaccine efforts are still underway. The state wants to reach 80% vaccinated to really reduce the spread of COVID. And there will be a big push this summer with vaccines at community events.

But there are no capacity limits at festivals, weddings, funerals, sports events. The hope is that those who are not fully vaccinated and attending those events will wear a mask.