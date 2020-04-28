Oregon Food Bank sees generosity in time of crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state is in the middle of the worst hunger crisis in a century, according to the CEO of the Oregon Food Bank.

CEO Susannah Morgan said the number of food requests are up at least 50% and added that it could be closer to 70%. The Oregon Food Bank Network, and the food pantries it helps stock, are slammed. So far, they said they are able to meet demand.

“Our network is proving itself to be incredibly resilient, and caring, and flexible,” said Morgan. “And our community is proving itself to be incredibly generous and giving.”

Volunteering with the food bank has changed in the wake of the coronavirus. The organization has had to break up group shifts to maintain social distancing, and has also started an “#EmergingStronger” donation challenge as an alternative way to help.

Morgan said they have received money from 9,000 new donors since the pandemic started.