Oregon Friday report: 63 new COVID cases, 0 deaths

Nearly 90,000 Oregonians tested so far

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Oregon, with one more case presumed positive. However, no deaths were reported in the latest tally from Oregon health officials.

As of Friday, the total number of positive cases in Oregon stands at 3470, with 137 deaths.

The split percentages among confirmed cases remains relatively steady: 53% of cases are women, 47% men.

Overall, 89,444 people have been tested in Oregon.

