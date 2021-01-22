Oregon gears up for Phase 1b in vaccination plan

OHA thinks it will take three to four months to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1b

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon finishes vaccinating healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities, a new round of people are gearing up to get their shots.

Heading into next week, we are going to start seeing the next phase of vaccinations: Phase 1b. Beginning Monday, teachers and school staff will be eligible to get vaccinated. Governor Kate Brown says this is an effort to get kids back in the classroom sooner — though her office says teachers are not required to get the shot to come back to school.

Two weeks later on February, people aged 80 and older will be eligible to get their shots. For those 65 and older, a date for eligibility is yet to be determined. It will be dependent on how many doses Oregon receives from the federal government.

Oregon Vaccination Phases 1a and 1b

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there are approximately 105,000 educators eligible for their shot. They also estimate there are nearly 800,000 people aged 65 and up who will need to be vaccinated as part of Phase 1b.

Because Oregon’s vaccine supply is limited, the OHA thinks it will take three to four months to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1b.

Hundreds of people are now getting vaccinated at the Oregon Convention Center. This is the newest mass vaccination site in the Portland metro area and medical professionals are hoping this addition will help speed the process along.