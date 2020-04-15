Oregon GOP pushes back on Western States pact

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rural Oregon Republicans are pushing back after Gov. Kate Brown agreed to a Western States Pact with Washington and California on the coronavirus response.
Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger thinks parts of rural Oregon that haven’t been hit hard by coronavirus should be allowed to re-open the economy soon, beginning with health care.
“Our decisions made here in Oregon are going to be made much different than California,” he said Wednesday.
Brown describes framework needed to open Oregon’s economy
Democratic governors look to re-openings with compacts
Brown said she will consider re-opening Oregon on a regional basis but said that won’t happen until rural areas get more personal protective equipment and testing capacity plus the ability to track and quarantine patients to slow the growth rate.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.