Oregon GOP pushes back on Western States pact

Senate Republican Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. during the press conference on Friday, June 28, 2019. (KOIN)

Senate GOP leader wants rural spots to open soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rural Oregon Republicans are pushing back after Gov. Kate Brown agreed to a Western States Pact with Washington and California on the coronavirus response.

Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger thinks parts of rural Oregon that haven’t been hit hard by coronavirus should be allowed to re-open the economy soon, beginning with health care.

“Our decisions made here in Oregon are going to be made much different than California,” he said Wednesday.

Brown describes framework needed to open Oregon’s economy

Democratic governors look to re-openings with compacts

Brown said she will consider re-opening Oregon on a regional basis but said that won’t happen until rural areas get more personal protective equipment and testing capacity plus the ability to track and quarantine patients to slow the growth rate.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do