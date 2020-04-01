Oregon Gov. Brown halts commercial evictions amid COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a 90-day stop on commercial building evictions amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday’s new executive order also strengthens Brown’s previous order against residential evictions and prevents landlords from charging tenants late fees during this time.

“During this unprecedented public health crisis, too many Oregonians have found themselves with no way to pay the monthly rent for their homes and businesses,” Brown said in a statement. “These are difficult times. This order will help Oregon small businesses stay in their locations without the threat of eviction.”

Brown announced on March 22 that all residential evictions in the state would be halted for 90 days, mirroring a similar eviction ban for the City of Portland, as businesses, including workplaces, retailers and restaurants, close around the state to adhere to her “Stay Home” order.

Tens of thousands of Oregonians have filed for unemployment since the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic took full swing in March, with more than 76,000 applying for unemployment last week alone; more than 3.3 million have filed for unemployment across the U.S.

At least 19 Oregonians have died from COVID-19-related complications, and more than 730 residents have tested positive for the virus in the state so far.