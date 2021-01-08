Gov. Brown to address Oregon’s ongoing pandemic response

Coronavirus

Governor joined by OHA, Education officials

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Gov. Kate Brown at a press conference about COVID and schools, October 30, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference Friday to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to COVID-19, a statement from the governor’s office said.

Brown will be joined by representatives from Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.

The announcement comes one day after Oregon’s latest death count from the virus reached 1,568, according to OHA.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.

