Gov. Brown to address Oregon’s ongoing pandemic response

FILE: Gov. Kate Brown at a press conference about COVID and schools, October 30, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference Friday to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to COVID-19, a statement from the governor’s office said.

The press conference is slated to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch the press conference on KOIN 6 and on KOIN.com.

Brown will be joined by representatives from Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.

The announcement comes one day after Oregon’s latest death count from the virus reached 1,568, according to OHA.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.